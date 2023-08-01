85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Huge quantity of cannabis seized from train at Guwahati Railway Station

By The Assam Tribune
Huge quantity of cannabis seized from train at Guwahati Railway Station
Guwahati, Aug 1: In a raid conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), huge quantity of cannabis was seized from a train at the Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, the huge quantity of cannabis was seized during a daily routine checking exercise conducted by GRP personnel at the station.

The cannabis was seized from Tejas Express and it was stuffed in 10 bags.

Further investigation is underway with regards to the seizure.

