Huge quantity of Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi, 2 held

Guwahati, Nov 10: A huge quantity of Burmese supari (areca nuts) has been seized in Hailakandi district of Assam and two people have also been arrested in connection with the case on Friday.

Based on specific information, the police team carried out an operation in the Pachim Kitterbond Part 1 area, following which they were able to seize 12 sacks of illegal Burmese supari weighing approximately 480 kg, along with a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused have been identified as Abul Kalam, aged 48 and Saydul Islam Barbhuiya, aged 28.

Further investigation is underway.

— Hailakandi Police (@HailakandiPolic) November 10, 2023




