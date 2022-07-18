Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Diphu/Guwahati, Jul 18: Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin, valued at nearly Rs two crore, have been seized in Assam's Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts and six persons arrested in this connection, police said on Monday.

In an operation in Golaghat district, police seized 1.23 kg of brown sugar along with four mobile handsets, hidden inside a four-wheeler, in the Barpathar area on Sunday night.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be nearly Rs 1.85 crore in the international market.

In another incident, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and CRPF seized 208 gm of heroin from a vehicle at Dilapi under Bokajan police station of Karbi Anglong district on Monday morning.

The heroin kept in 16 soap boxes was hidden in the lining of the vehicle's door, police said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection. The value of the seized contraband was estimated to be valued at over Rs 16 lakh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet complimented Assam Police for its continued efforts against drug menace.