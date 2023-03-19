Huge fire breaks out in Kokrajhar, properties worth lakhs turned to ashes

Guwahati, March 19: A huge fire broke out in Kokrajhar district of Assam during the early hour of Sunday morning where as many as twelve to fifteen shops and business establishments were burnt down in the blaze.

Notably, the incident occurred at Hauriapet market area near Gossaigaon.

Properties worth around rupees 50 lakhs were damaged during the incident.

On receiving the information, firefighters along with local administration rushed to the spot and were able to put out the fire.