Huge crowd greets CM Sarma in Sarupathar on Day 6 of Jana Ashirwad Yatra

Sarupathar, March 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra witnessed an overwhelming public response in Sarupathar constituency on Saturday, with thousands of supporters lining the streets to welcome Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders on the sixth day of the statewide outreach campaign ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The yatra in Sarupathar began from the historic Duwarani Shiva Temple in Barpathar, where the Chief Minister offered prayers and sought blessings from the people before commencing the journey. Dr. Sarma arrived near the temple using a temporary helipad set up in the area.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also offered prayers to the traditional idols of Brahma and Vishnu in Dhanasiri before briefly addressing the gathering and seeking the people’s permission and blessings for the Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

Residents of Sarupathar welcomed the yatra with flower showers as it proceeded through Barpathar town towards Gelabil Chariali.

Thousands of supporters, party workers and members of the public gathered along the route, expressing gratitude for the development initiatives undertaken by the state government and showing support for the BJP’s campaign.

The procession began ceremonially with prayers offered near the statue located at the Bakari area of the historic and centuries-old Shiva temple in Barpathar before moving through key locations in the constituency.

Senior BJP leaders, including State President Dilip Saikia, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, accompanied the Chief Minister during the rally along with party workers and supporters.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Jana Ashirwad Yatra, which began on February 28, is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people across Assam ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Since February 28, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been travelling across Assam through the Jana Ashirwad Yatra to seek the blessings of the people. Today marks the sixth day of this journey, and from Sarupathar we will carry the blessings of the people as we proceed towards Dergaon,” he said.

Highlighting the development achieved during the BJP government’s tenure, Sarma said the past five years had seen significant progress across the state and particularly in the Sarupathar constituency.

“In the last five years, the BJP government has accelerated the pace of development across Assam. We have all witnessed the transformation in Sarupathar during this period. But I firmly believe that if the people give us another five-year mandate, we will be able to do four times more work than what has been achieved so far,” he said.

He added that the BJP government aims to take Assam towards a future of safety, prosperity and all-round development.

“I seek your blessings so that we can once again form the BJP government in Assam and take the state towards new horizons of development,” the Chief Minister said.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia also addressed the gathering and said the massive turnout reflected the strong support and affection the people have for the Chief Minister.

“The love, trust and respect that the people of Assam have shown towards the Chief Minister is extraordinary. The response we have received here in Sarupathar reflects the confidence people have in his leadership,” Saikia said.

The large turnout at the rally has boosted the party’s confidence as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra, which is being conducted across various constituencies in the state, is aimed at strengthening the party’s connect with voters.