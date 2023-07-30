Huge cache of explosive materials recovered in Digboi

Digboi, July 30: Security forces on Saturday dug out a large quantity of explosive materials, from a village courtyard in Mamrani Circle under Digboi police station area of Tinsukia district in Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces carried out a raid following which the explosives were recovered from the courtyard of one Jitu Bora.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a joint team of police and security forces conducted an operation at the courtyard of Bora. The explosives were buried deep inside the courtyard of the house, informed sources.

Although it has been suspected that militant groups might have buried the explosives, however, further investigation is going on in regard to the case.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhash Das and Digboi police.