Huge cache of banned wildlife articles seized in Assam, five arrested

Guwahati, Sept 9: Following an intel-based operation, a huge cache of banned wildlife articles including rhino horns were recovered by the Assam Police and Forest Department officials.



As per reports, five persons who were in possession of various animal bones, an elephant tusk, a deer antler, and other body parts were arrested by forest officials on Friday.

While speaking to media, Sandeep Kumar, Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden said that an intelligence-based operation led to correct tracking that further resulted in the retrieval of the articles and detention of the persons involved. All the five persons were taken into custody from Baksa, Assam.

The officials believe that one of the two to three rhinos that were recently killed in Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve may have had its horn removed. However, they are trying to determine whether the five persons detained were involved in poaching or were traders in illegal wildlife products, said reports.

