Huge amount of yaba tablets seized in Hailakandi, two held

Guwahati, May 18: In yet another successful operation Hailakandi Police seized around 4000 Yaba tablets at Narayanpur of Hailkandi district according to reports emerged on Thursday. Furthermore, two drug peddlers were also arrested during the operation.

Based on specific intelligence, Hailakandi Police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint where they recovered the narcotic substance from the vehicle.

Reportedly, the recovered Yaba tablets were estimated to be worth around Rs. 40 lakhs in the international markets.