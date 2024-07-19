Huge amount of cash recovered from village registrar's residence in Silchar

Guwahati, Jul: After the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team nabbed a Patwari (a village registrar or accountant who maintains ownership records for a given area and collects land taxes) in Silchar under bribery charges, the team recovered a huge amount of cash from the residence of the accused.

During the raid at his house in Sonai, Cachar district, the anti-corruption team recovered around Rs. 10,90,000.



On July 18, the Patwari identified as Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in office in connection with the payment of compensation against land acquired for the construction of a road.



Earlier on July 15, Sub Inspector (SI) Fazail Haque of Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district was arrested on charges of bribery.



According to sources, sleuths of the anti-corruption team conducted a raid at the police station based on allegations that Haque had been demanding bribes for an extended period.





(Ref:Trap of Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya, Patwari at Silchar by a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM )

During search of his house at Sonai, Cachar, cash Rs. 1090000/- (ten lac ninety thousand) has been recovered and seized by @cacharpolice.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @gpsinghips @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/BCPrbD78wL — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 18, 2024



