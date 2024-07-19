86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Huge amount of cash recovered from village registrar's residence in Silchar

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jul: After the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team nabbed a Patwari (a village registrar or accountant who maintains ownership records for a given area and collects land taxes) in Silchar under bribery charges, the team recovered a huge amount of cash from the residence of the accused.

During the raid at his house in Sonai, Cachar district, the anti-corruption team recovered around Rs. 10,90,000.

On July 18, the Patwari identified as Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in office in connection with the payment of compensation against land acquired for the construction of a road.

Earlier on July 15, Sub Inspector (SI) Fazail Haque of Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district was arrested on charges of bribery.

According to sources, sleuths of the anti-corruption team conducted a raid at the police station based on allegations that Haque had been demanding bribes for an extended period.



The Assam Tribune


