HSLC Tragedy: Student faints during 1st day of exam, dies at hospital later

Darrang, Feb 19: A tragic incident unfolded on the first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam where a student lost her life due to unidentified health ailments in Assam's Darrang district.

As per sources, the student fainted on the first day of the examinations, which took place on February 16, 2024, following which she was immediately taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the same day.



Unfortunately, the girl, who had been undergoing treatment for three days at the hospital, passed away on Sunday night.



A pall of gloom spread across the vicinity of Sipajhar following the girl’s tragic demise. The exact reason behind the girl’s death is not known yet.

The student was a resident of Sipajhar and she was a student at Sipajhar B.J. Girls' High School.







