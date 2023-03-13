HSLC Science exam to be held on March 30; English exam for 760 candidates to be held on March 28

Guwahati, March 13: As per a latest notification shared by Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu the Science paper of High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) will be held on March 30, 2023 while the English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March.

The notification is issued by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). The decision was taken after the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled.

“The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2020. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice,” Pegu said in a tweet.

As per the notification, Science exam will be held in all centres of the State on March 30 from 9 am.



In another notification, the Board mentioned that the English exam will be held on March 28 and all the assigned candidates (760 nos) of J R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram Examination centre under Cachar District will be held on March 28 from 9 am.

Earlier, in a tweet the education minister urged the students not to panic or feel disheartened over cancellation of General Science examination and informed that news dates will be announced for the examination.