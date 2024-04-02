‘HSLC results will be declared in April,’ Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, April 2: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday informed that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be declared before or after Bohag Bihu festivities.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Majuli, Pegu said, “SEBA will announce the results within the month of April. It might be declared before or after Bohag Bihu celebrations.”

Earlier, ahead of the HSLC and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, a meeting was held between the officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), and representatives of AASU in February.

Following the meeting, AASU had stated that SEBA would declare the results of the HSLC exam before Bohag Bihu in April.

It may be mentioned that around 4,25,924 students appeared in the HSLC examinations, conducted in February.