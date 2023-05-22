HSLC results declared: 72.69% students clear Class 10 SEBA exam

Guwahati, May 22: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) today announced the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results. A total of 72.69% of students passed the board exams.

A total of 4,22,203 has registered for the Assam HSLC exam out of which 4,15,324 students appeared for the class 10 exams of which 2,24,559 were girls and 1,90,765 were boys. The overall pass percentage was 72.69 per cent. The class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023.

Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli has topped by scoring 596 marks. Meanwhile, Chirang district performed best with 88.68% while Dhubri recorded the lowest result with 63.35%.

The pass percentage has improved from 56.49 % in 2022 to 72.69% in 2023.

The overall pass percentage of boys is 74.71% and the pass percentage of girls is 70.96%.



