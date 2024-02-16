HSLC 2024: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu denies allegation of question paper leakage, calls it fake

Guwahati, Feb 16: In response to the recent allegations of question paper leakage during the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations in Cachar district, Assam, the state's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, addressed the issue and vehemently denied the claims.

Taking to X, Minister Pegu dismissed the reports of the HSLC examination question paper leak as fake. He emphasised that the authorities are actively investigating the origin of this misinformation and reassured the public that appropriate legal measures would be enforced based on the outcome of the investigation.