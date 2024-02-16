HSLC 2024: Allegations of question paper leak emerge from Cachar District's Nenamiya School

Cachar, Feb 16: In a major development, allegations of a question paper leak in this year’s High School Leaving Certificate examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) came from an exam centre in Cachar district, Assam.

According to sources, the allegations of question paper leak for the English paper came from Nenamiya School in Banskandi area in Cachar district. Sources claimed that the school has been in the vortex of examination controversy in previous years as well. Cachar SP Numal Mahatta had been to the centre to inspect security arrangements for the safe conduct of the examination. However, when asked about the developments, Cachar SP said he is looking into the matter.

Although police did not confirm anything about the incident, sources revealed that the question paper was leaked 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.