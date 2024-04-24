‘HS results will be declared within first week of May’: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, April 24: Following the announcement of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday informed that the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination will be declared within the first week of May.

While speaking to the reporters, Pegu said, “We declared the HSLC results as soon as possible. Simultaneously, we are also planning to announce the results of the HS exams either in the last week of April or by the first week of May. We feel it would help the students get relief from stress.”

It may be mentioned that the HSLC exam results were declared on April 20 with a notable pass percentage of 75.70 percent.

Jorhat’s Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, emerged as the distinguished topper, securing an impressive 593 marks. Joining him in the ranks of high achievers were Jharna Saikia with 590 marks, Manash Pratim Saikia with 588 marks, Bedanta Choudhury with 588 marks, and Devashree Kashyap with 588 marks.