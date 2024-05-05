HS results likely to be declared before May 10

Guwahati, May 5: Amidst the speculations over the date of declaring Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 results, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the results before May 10.

The secretary of AHSEC, Pulak Patgiri said, “We will declare the results anytime soon.”

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the results of the HS examination would be declared within the first week of May.

While speaking to the reporters, Pegu had said, “We declared the HSLC results as soon as possible. Simultaneously, we are also planning to announce the results of the HS exams either in the last week of April or by the first week of May. We feel it would help the students get relief from stress.”

It may be mentioned that the HSLC exam results were declared on April 20 with a notable pass percentage of 75.70 percent.



