HS paper leak fallout: Question papers to stay in police custody until exam day

Guwahati, March 26: In the wake of the recent Higher Secondary (HS) first-year exam paper leak, the Assam Education Department has introduced stricter measures to secure the examination process and prevent future malpractices.

Going forward, HS exam question papers will be centrally stored before being dispatched to designated examination centres, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday

To enhance security, question papers will be stored at local police stations and transported to schools on the day of the exam.

“These steps will curb the inconvenience and chaos caused by paper leaks. We aim to maintain the sanctity of the examination process and protect students’ hard work,” Pegu said.

The leak, reported on March 21, 2025, led to the cancellation of the exam and disciplinary action against 18 private schools for breaching protocols and breaking the security seal of the paper a day before the scheduled examination.

Class 11 exams, part of a two-year higher secondary course, are conducted by individual schools without centralised exam centres.

“While these exams do not determine pass or fail status, they play a critical role in student evaluation,” Pegu added.

Previously, question papers were sent to schools well in advance to facilitate smooth administration, with instructions to open the sealed packets only on the exam day.

However, instances of unauthorised access by school officials led to leaks, disrupting the examination process.

The Class 11 Mathematics paper leak triggered significant backlash, resulting in the suspension of affiliations for 15 private schools.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) also lodged police complaints against those responsible.

Consequently, all Class 11 exams scheduled from March 24 to 29, covering 36 subjects, were cancelled, affecting thousands of students.