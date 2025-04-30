HS exam results 2025: Science tops, girls dominate & ASSEB delivers in record time

Guwahati, April 30: For the second consecutive year, students from the Science stream in Assam have emerged as the top performers in the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, results of which were declared at 9 am on Wednesday.

With a pass percentage of 84.88%, Science students led the scoreboard in the 2025 HS exams conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

Of the 56,909 students who appeared in the Science stream, 48,309 passed the exam. First Division was secured by 25,827 students, while 19,286 passed in Second Division and 3,196 in Third.

Female students in Science outperformed their male counterparts with a pass rate of 85.54% compared to 84.39% for boys.

Close on the heels was the Commerce stream, which recorded a pass percentage of 82.18%. Of the 17,746 students who appeared, 14,584 cleared the examination.

First Division was secured by 6,519 students, followed by 5,760 in Second and 2,305 in Third Division. Once again, girls edged past boys with a pass rate of 82.40% compared to 82.08%.

In the Arts stream, 1,84,745 of the 2,26,756 students who appeared cleared the exam, marking a pass percentage of 81.03%.

A total of 49,577 students secured First Division, 80,650 passed in Second, and 53,518 in Third Division. The trend of female students outperforming male students continued here as well — 82.95% girls passed the exam against 78.42% boys.

The 2025 HS results also marked several firsts for the state education board. “This is the first time the HS results have been declared in April, just 44 days after the exams concluded on March 17. It’s also the first time that the number of candidates has crossed the 3 lakh mark,” said ASSEB Secretary Naranarayan Nath.

This year’s examination was also the first to be conducted under the rechristened ASSEB.

“We’re grateful to everyone involved — students, teachers, evaluators — for making this a smooth and successful transition,” Nath added.