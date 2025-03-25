HS exam paper leak: CID forms SIT to probe irregularities

Guwahati, March 25: The Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has officially taken over the probe into the alleged leak of the Higher Secondary (HS) first-year exam papers, which led to the abrupt cancellation of several examinations.

To expedite the investigation and ensure accountability, the CID has reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Comprising experienced officers, the SIT's primary focus is to identify those behind the leak and strengthen examination security measures.

The allegedly leaked papers, which included Mathematics and Economics question sets, forced authorities to cancel all HS first-year exams initially scheduled between March 24 and March 29. The scandal has raised serious concerns about the integrity and security of the state's examination process.

The controversy first emerged when the Mathematics exam, originally planned for March 21, had to be rescheduled due to the alleged leak. As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered that multiple institutions had opened sealed question paper packets a day earlier than permitted, violating strict examination protocols.

This breach has amplified worries about the vulnerabilities within the examination system.

Meanwhile, the ASSEB will announce fresh dates for the remaining HS First Year examinations only after the schedule for the upcoming Panchayat elections is finalised.

This is not the first time Assam has faced exam paper leaks. Similar controversies in previous years have revealed systemic weaknesses that continue to challenge the state's examination security.

As the CID and SIT press forward with their investigation, the ASSEB’s response and the effectiveness of preventive measures will be vital in restoring trust among students, parents, and the broader public.