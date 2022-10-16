How to book tickets online for availing safari in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Oct 16: With the opening of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the UNESCO World Heritage Site for visitors across the globe on October 2, 2022, the National Park has recently introduced an online booking system to avail the jungle safari for tourists.

The authorities of the National Park and Tiger Reserve took to Twitter to announce the news on 15th October.

Here's the procedure of how you can book safari from anywhere and enjoy seamless experience of jungle safari of the enchanting Kaziranga—-

1) Visit the website https://www.kazirangasafari.in/

2) To sign in enter your Mobile Number to login using the One Time Password (OTP) received on the provided number.

3) Fill in the details with your Name, Email ID and Address and submit.

4) Select Safari Type you want to avail: Jeep/Elephant, Date and Time of Visit and submit it.

5) Next, add the details of the additional members accompanying you including their Name, Age, Gender, Nationality and any one of the following identity proofs like PAN/Aadhar number/Driving License information of the primary member as required. For Foreign Nationals providing details of Passport is mandatory.

6) Add the camera details you will be carrying along

7) Proceed for online payment of park entry fee, guard fee, road tax etc.

However, the Jeep/Elephant Safari rental is to be paid directly to the operator at the time of visit.

8) After completing the aforesaid procedure, download the e-Ticket (PDF) on your mobile.

9) Produce the downloaded e-ticket to the official/association counter for allotment of Jeep/Elephant for the safari.