How Samvidhan Kendras in Assam are educating people about Constitution

Guwahati, Nov 26: The preamble of the Constitution of India marks it 73 years of existence on November 26, 2022 which presents the objective and principles of our Constitution. It basically provides us with the idea of the nature of the Indian State.

The Constitution of India is the longest written constitution in the world as it comprises of 146,385 words, 448 articles, 25 parts and 12 schedules. This rule book is basically a framework about how a state should be governed, limits exercise of power and sets out rights and duties of citizens in a democratic state.

It is essential for a conscious Indian citizen to be aware about their deserving rights as well as abide by the rules and regulations of the Indian constitution.

The literacy rate of India might have increased to 77.7% but in reality there are only fewer numbers of people who are well-informed and acquainted about the laws and rights of the state.

India is a land of the sub-alterns, who are considered vulnerable and debarred from enjoying their basic constitutional rights. This particular section of people is mostly subdued due to their limited capacity of understanding about law and judiciary as a result of which they are deprived and remain voiceless. As for instance, with the advent of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, around 1,01,107 people have been registered as D-Voters (doubtful voters) as of July 30, 2022, who will be debarred from exercising their voting rights and thereby label them as foreigners.

In order to safeguard their rights and provide a solution to the voiceless, Samvidhan Kendras are introduced in Assam, to propagate the spirit of the constitution to the commoners. The organisation is the brainchild of Guwahati-based human rights lawyer, Aman Wadud.

The Samvidhan Kendra, perhaps the first-of-its-kind in India, aims to inform such individuals of their constitutionally granted rights as citizens.

According to Wadud, "The Kendra is a legal clinic which helps in imparting education about the Constitution and the legal rights free of cost, which is essential for the common people to understand and fight for their own rights."

There are nine Samvidhan Kendras which are currently operational across Assam and the founder expects to expand it in the entire state shortly.

Volunteered by 100 'sevaks', Samvidhan Kendra is an effort to take the Constitution to the people and by the people, says Wadud and indeed this platform has helped the commoners provide a solution to the issues.

The Kendra has not only been set-up with the intention to impart education about the constitution to the barely literate people but also organise an assembly of advocates and aspiring lawyers to update on cases of D-voters and motivate them to help the victims get justice.

Besides, the advocates of the Kendra also provide legal services to the vulnerable free of cost while the 'sevaks' help in arranging relevant documents for the victims of the system. Not only these, the Kendra also subsequently imparts education on labour laws, child rights and other fundamental laws required for their benefit.

With the growing disparity between the labour class and the affluent section of the society and rising discrimination against the minorities, initiatives as such should be introduced everywhere, as it is relevant in recent times to stand up against the wrongdoings by some individuals in power and the people who tend to seek advantage out of the oppressed.