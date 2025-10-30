How 'Roi Roi Binale' brings Assam’s silent cinema halls roaring back to life

At the heart of Zubeen Garg’s legacy was an unwavering drive to uplift Assamese art and identity. Now, as the state awaits the release of his final film Roi Roi Binale on October 31, the spirit has quietly sparked a renaissance, breathing life into Assam’s long-forgotten single-screen theatres.

Once a buzzing hub for moviegoers in Jagiroad, Ganesh Talkies had remained shut for over seven years. Once a casualty of dwindling audiences and the pandemic, the hall is now getting a fresh lease of life. Its cracked walls repainted, broken seats replaced and sound systems rewired; all for one reason - Roi Roi Binale.

For Manjil Kr. Das, a lifelong fan and member of the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, this reopening is deeply personal.

“I’ve been watching movies here since childhood. Even Zubeen da’s Mission China and Kanchenjunga did really well here. But when Covid struck, everything collapsed. The hall tried screening films for one or two people, but eventually, it had to shut,” he recalls.





Ganesh Talkies before its opening (Photo: AT)

Now leading the promotional drive for the reopening, Das says the project runs as much on emotion as on effort. “Zubeen da once told me, ‘You have to reopen Ganesh Talkies for Roi Roi Binale.’ I still feel his presence; it’s like he’s guiding us,” Das adds.

For days, Das and his team have plastered posters across villages in and the around the town in Morigaon district. Das says, their enthusiasm convinced hall-owner Sanjeev Saikia to take the plunge.

“When Saikia saw people’s excitement, he immediately began the repairs. The technical team has been working day and night—fixing wiring, replacing seats, repainting walls. Eighty per cent of the work is done. If all goes well, we’ll reopen by November 2,” Das said.

The fan club’s WhatsApp group, buzzing with updates and messages from Roi Roi Binale director Rajesh Bhuyan, himself a Jagiroad native, reflects the emotional intensity driving this revival.

“There’s no question of challenges now; it’s all for Zubeen da. If he were alive, he would’ve been here with us to watch it,” Das said.

For Jagiroad residents, the reopening represents more than the return of cinema. “We had only one hall in town. It’s reopening for Zubeen da’s last film. We must cherish it and keep his legacy alive,” a local resident said.

Cinema returns to Tihu

Several kilometres west of Morigaon, another revival is taking shape in Nalbari. The Mahatma Gandhi Bhawan in Tihu, first established in 1944 as a community hall, had stood idle for years, until now. After an extensive renovation costing nearly Rs 1.5 crore, it is set to reopen on October 31 with the screening of Roi Roi Binale.

The project was made possible through a joint effort by the Government of Assam, the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation and the Tihu Gandhi Bhawan Committee. Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, on Wednesday, inaugurated the refurbished building, calling it a “moment of cultural rebirth.”

“The Gandhi Bhawan was in disrepair for years. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma granted Rs 1 crore for the work and I contributed Rs 25 lakh. Another Rs 25 lakh came from Simanta Shekhar, Chairperson of the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation. Now, as we celebrate Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary, another legend’s film brings new life to this hall,” said Dass.





Inaugurated 336-seater Gandhi Bhawan Auditorium & Cinema Hall in Tihu (Photo: AT)

Committee member Shankar Kumar Das said the community’s passion drove the project. “The original structure, built in the 1940s, was never completed. We sought help from the Chief Minister, and the support we received was commendable. Today, it’s a fully equipped cinema hall with 336 seats, ready for three daily shows of Roi Roi Binale.”

The renovated hall now boasts modern facilities and online booking via BookMyShow, with tickets priced between Rs 150 and Rs 350. The excitement was palpable with locals reportedly rushing for tickets for the much-awaited release on October 31.

“People of Tihu once had to travel miles to watch a film. Now, we have our own hall again, and it’s reopening with Zubeen da’s dream project. What could be better than that?,” Dass said.

In a state where dozens of single-screen theatres have quietly faded away, these twin re-openings mark a hopeful new chapter. They prove that Assamese cinema, when fuelled by emotion, can still fill both halls and hearts.

Back in Jagiroad, Manjil Das summed it up best, “Our dream is to make this hall like a PVR someday. But more than anything, this is for Zubeen da. Somehow, he’s still making the impossible possible.”

With inputs from reporters of Morigaon and Nalbari