How residents of Raha are protecting the endangered lesser adjutant birds

RAHA , Feb 22 : At a time when wildlife-related crimes are on the rise across Assam, the residents of two villages by the Kolong river under Raha revenue circle are taking an initiative to protect the lesser adjutant storks along with their habitat.

The residents of Rahachaki and Bamuniagaon , a few years ago, spotted two lesser adjutant birds building nest on a tall tree bordering their two villages. At first, they did not realise the importance of this bird species. Many of them considered it as a simple thing till some nature lovers of their villages came to preserve the endangered bird.

"Earlier, the villagers used to cut down the trees in which the storks nested due to a lack of awareness, which caused many newborn and juvenile stork chicks to perish. Since 2019, not a single one of the trees that the storks use for nesting has been cut down in the locality ", a local of the area informed.

The villagers were later joined hands by Akanir Kabita Ghar, a local NGO working to conserve nature and wildlife, the NGO explained them the value of these birds and how much important they are to our ecology.

"When we first came to know about the presence of the birds in the area , we started maintaining the trees where the birds usually rest. The locals of the area have also joined hands in this conservation work. We are currently working to increase the population of these birds ", stated Abani Saikia , the head of the NGO.

At present a total of over 25 lesser adjutant birds are settling on the trees and the villagers are excited about it. The birds have also made several nests in the tree and may new borns are spotted, said Rantu Mudoi, an active worker of Akanir Kabita Ghar.

Though, the stork, locally known as the " Bortukula ", is considered an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) but the efforts made by the residents of the two villages to conserve the endangered bird species from extinction have brought a ray of hope for nature lovers.