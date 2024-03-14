How Assam’s Nishanta Bordoloi helped in Rishabh Pant’s miracle recovery process

Guwahati, Mar 14: With the BCCI declaring wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant fit to play, all eyes are on this 'Miracle Man' who will be returning to competitive cricket after a hiatus of more than 14 months.

And in the journey of his recovery, one individual from Assam has played a pivotal role. Former first-class cricketer-turned-fitness trainer Nishanta Bordoloi has been instrumental in Rishabh's rehabilitation. Nishanta, now a strength and conditioning specialist at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, closely monitored Rishabh's extensive rehabilitation process.



Rishabh met with a harrowing road accident in December 2022, and the possibility of his return to cricket seemed bleak. Many, including doctors, feared the worst — would he even be able to walk again, let alone play? However, defying all odds, the 'Miracle Man' displayed incredible resilience and spirit in his journey back to the field.



Nishanta, who witnessed Rishabh's journey firsthand, remarked that the incident has transformed the explosive batter as a person. "Every incident in our life has a certain kind of outcome and I think, if not anything else, it has made him a better human being, having better understanding of life, respecting life as a whole, respecting things around, made him more resilient, more stronger," Nishanta said in a video released by the BCCI.



Throughout the process, Nishanta not only guided the 26-year-old wicketkeeper in training and rehabilitation but also engaged in meaningful conversations about life and the journey ahead.



Rishabh Pant expressed his gratitude to all those who stood by him during his challenging journey and helped him regain his footing. Now, he is gearing up to don the gloves and return to the sport he loves dearly.



Earlier this week, the BCCI granted clearance for Pant to participate in the IPL. His team, Delhi Capitals, is poised to kick off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23.



Nishanta, who represented Assam in the domestic circuit in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is widely regarded as one of the best fitness coaches in India at present. Specializing in rehabilitation, injury management, and sports-specific training, he has trained numerous top Indian and international cricketers. Besides his association with the Delhi Ranji team, Nishanta has also worked with several IPL franchise sides, further solidifying his reputation in the realm of cricket fitness and conditioning.

