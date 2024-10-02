How a child’s wish & fruit tree kept a family Durga Puja running for 111 yrs in Karimganj

Guwahati, Oct 2: Exactly 111 years ago, late Surendra Nath Chakrabarty, an employee of a sub-divisional office, first consecrated a Goddess Durga idol at his modest home in Gach Kalibari Road, Karimganj. Since that historic moment, his family has committed to organising Durga Puja annually, ensuring that the celebration remains a resounding success to this day.

“Every year, our family has faced financial ups and downs. Under British rule, we simply didn’t have the resources necessary to host Durga Puja, which often required expenditure akin to a wedding ceremony,” shares Indrani Chakrabarty, a proud fourth-generation descendant of the family. She highlights that maintaining this cherished tradition for over a century has been no small feat, often hindered by financial constraints.

The Chakrabarty family’s annual Durga Puja tradition began in 1912, sparked by a four-year-old’s innocent wish. Little Sudhir Kumar Chakrabarty, mesmerised by the rhythmic beats of the dhak at a neighborhood Puja, asked his father, Surendra, “Why don’t we organise a Puja at home?”

Though Surendra’s first thought was the financial strain, he couldn’t resist his son’s innocent plea. In 1913, he brought home a Maa Durga idol, filling his son with joy and starting a legacy that has now been upheld by four generations.

AT Photo: Durga Puja celebrated at Chakrabarty's residence after the partition sometime between 1947 and 1950

“After Sudhir koka’s death, our family reached a point where it seemed impossible to continue the Puja due to financial difficulties. My grandfather, Samarendra Chakrabarty, lost all hope,” shares Indrani. She recalls how their domestic help became their pillar of strength during those tough times.



“He pointed to a century-old amra (hog plum) tree in our compound, still bearing fruit, and said, ‘As long as this tree is alive, your family will continue this tradition.’ While it might be a superstition, we have managed to hold the Puja without any obstacles so far,” Indrani adds with a smile.

Inspired by the domestic help’s words, Samarendra made his way to their trusted artisan, determined to procure an idol of Goddess Durga, no matter how modest. While at the workshop, his eyes fell upon the artisan’s young son, who was crafting a 2-foot-tall idol of the Goddess for fun.

The simplicity of the mini idol struck a chord with Samarendra, and he decided to bring it home to ensure the family’s tradition would endure, even in the face of hardship. That year, despite their financial struggles, the Durga Puja was conducted smoothly.

AT Photo: Durga Puja celebrated by the fourth generation of the Chakrabarty family

Keeping with the domestic help’s words and filled with gratitude, the family chose not to cut down the century-old Amra tree. Instead, they continue to look forward to seeking Maa Durga's blessings every year, believing that the tree, much like their tradition, stands strong.



As the years went by, the younger members of the Chakrabarty family began leaving their hometown in pursuit of higher education and better job opportunities. “Yet, we always return to Karimganj for the Durga Puja celebrations,” Indrani noted.

Even after a century, despite being scattered across different places, the family remains committed to preserving this cherished tradition.