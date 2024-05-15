Hot and humid weather forecast for Assam in next 2 days

Guwahati, May 15: Assam braces for scorching weather, as meteorologists predict hot and humid weather conditions to prevail over the next two days. The forecast, issued by the regional meteorological department, warns of maximum temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius in several districts of Assam.

“Due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions during the day time and high solar insolation, maximum temperatures are likely to be more than 35 degrees Celsius at few places over the districts of Assam and likely to be above normal by 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius over some districts of Assam till May 16, 2024,” RMC Guwahati said in a weather bulletin.

Special Weather Bulletin : Hot & Humid Weather pic.twitter.com/fcVkU2AY8p — Rwfc Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) May 15, 2024



















