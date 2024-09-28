Hostel showdown at Gauhati University: Post-poll violence leaves several injured

Guwahati, Sept 28: The celebrations following the Gauhati University Post Graduate Students Union (PGSU) election results were overshadowed by reports of a violent clash between students from two hostels on campus Friday night.

Students from RCC-I and RCC-II reportedly engaged in a fight stemming from a slew of issues, including competition for the same post, a meme war that erupted after the election results were announced, and one hostel securing more seats than the other.

It was reported that one group of students attacked the other with stones and liquor bottles. Several students sustained injuries during the incident and were admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and Swagat Hospital for treatment. Currently, seven students remain hospitalised, while a few have been discharged.

“One student from RCC-I have been admitted to the ICU with serious injuries. Additionally, the hostel bearer of RCC-I was also attacked, leaving him severely injured, and he is currently in the ICU at Swagat Hospital," a student informed.

According to reports, tensions had been brewing in the hostels throughout the day, and the situation escalated into violence after the election results were announced.

Sources indicate that candidates from both hostels were competing for three positions - General Secretary (GS), Vice President (VP), and Minor Games Secretary. RCC-II secured the GS post, while candidates from RCC-I won the VP and Minor Games Secretary positions.

Students from the hostels noted that following the announcement of the results, the ensuing meme war between the two groups further contributed to the clash.