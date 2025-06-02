Hospitals in Bokajan under scrutiny for unsafe disposal of biomedical waste

Diphu, June 2: In a concerning situation at Bokajan, people are expressing resentment over hospitals, both private and public, dumping hazardous medical waste in an open area at the local dump site. This is a serious violation of health and safety rules and poses risks to both the community and the environment.

According to the residents, items like empty medicine vials, used syringes, and gloves mixed with regular trash at the municipal dump were found uncovered. Although there is a designated area for dumping biomedical waste, it seems the hospitals are ignoring this and are instead tossing waste in open spaces or even burning it, creating harmful smoke and leaving the surrounding area polluted.

Burning medical waste releases dangerous chemicals into the air, which can cause various health problems for the people and animals nearby. This reckless incineration is also harming the environment around the dump.

One concerned resident said, “This is not just regular trash; this is dangerous waste that can spread illnesses and contaminate our land and water.” They pointed out that the medical waste is being dumped alarmingly close to where people live and where livestock graze.

Experts highlight that mixing medical waste with regular garbage not only defeats the purpose of keeping it separate but also turns everything mixed together into a potential health hazard. This open dumping can lead to groundwater contamination and could make both people and animals sick.

To make the matters worse, some private hospitals are reportedly pouring liquid medical waste directly into public drainage systems, which eventually go into local streams. There is worry about whether this liquid waste is treated before being disposed of, which adds to the community’s anxiety.

Residents are frustrated by the lack of action from government officials, who say they can’t oversee the dump site all the time. They note that hospital vehicles sometimes arrive at unusual hours to dispose of waste wherever they can.

Community members have urged the local authorities to take immediate action to investigate and penalize the hospitals responsible for this unsafe practice.