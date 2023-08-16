Horrific road accident in Assam's Bajali, 30 injured

Bajali, Aug 16: In a terrifying incident, a passenger bus rammed into a divider at NH-27, in Bajali where at least 30 people sustained injuries on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Gaila toll gate at Bhawanipur area in Bajali district of Assam.

Reportedly, the bus lost its control and rammed into a divider at the toll plaza injuring many passengers.

Following the incident, locals and police reached the spot with ambulances and took the injured people to the sub-divisional hospital at Bhawanipur CHC.