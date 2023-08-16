85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Horrific road accident in Assam's Bajali, 30 injured

By The Assam Tribune
Horrific road accident in Assams Bajali, 30 injured
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Bajali, Aug 16: In a terrifying incident, a passenger bus rammed into a divider at NH-27, in Bajali where at least 30 people sustained injuries on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Gaila toll gate at Bhawanipur area in Bajali district of Assam.

Reportedly, the bus lost its control and rammed into a divider at the toll plaza injuring many passengers.

Following the incident, locals and police reached the spot with ambulances and took the injured people to the sub-divisional hospital at Bhawanipur CHC.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Horrific road accident in Assams Bajali, 30 injured

Bajali, Aug 16: In a terrifying incident, a passenger bus rammed into a divider at NH-27, in Bajali where at least 30 people sustained injuries on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Gaila toll gate at Bhawanipur area in Bajali district of Assam.

Reportedly, the bus lost its control and rammed into a divider at the toll plaza injuring many passengers.

Following the incident, locals and police reached the spot with ambulances and took the injured people to the sub-divisional hospital at Bhawanipur CHC.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X