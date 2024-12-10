Honouring martyrs, CM Sarma pushes for economic revolution on Swahid Divas

Guwahati, Dec. 10: On the occasion of Swahid Divas (Martyrs' Day), Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a gathering in Pakamura Pathar, Jamugurihat, urging the youth to lead a revolution that transforms the state's economy.

Dr. Sarma highlighted the economic goals of the Assam Agitation, stating, “If the political goal of the Assam Agitation was to drive foreigners out of the state, its economic goal was to ensure the self-reliance of Assam.”

He called on the state's youth to take active roles in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and transport, to drive the state towards economic self-sufficiency.

“The youth must strive for self-reliance, whether in our farmlands or industries. This movement for economic independence should begin now,” the Chief Minister asserted, adding that it was time for the youth to shed sweat, just as the martyrs had shed blood for the state’s cause.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, Sarma said, “If the martyrs shed blood for the land, we must shed sweat. Let us draw inspiration from their sacrifices and work relentlessly to develop our state.”













AT Photo: Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, at Jamugurighat on the occasion of Swahid Divas

On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Sarma also discussed regional and international issues, stating that Pakistan and Bangladesh should take India as an example of secularism.

He condemned the treatment of minority Hindu communities in both the nations, saying, “A country founded on religious fundamentalism cannot protect its minorities. India is the best example of secularism, and I hope our neighbours learn from us.”

The Chief Minister also drew parallels between Assam and Israel, noting that despite being surrounded by "hostile" neighbours, Assam continues to make strides in development.

"We, like Israel, are surrounded by hostile neighbours, yet we are walking on the path of progress and development. We must continue our journet to realise our goals and make the state a developed one,” he remarked.

Dr. Sarma's address called for unity, hard work, and self-reliance to further the state's growth, while honouring the sacrifices made by those who fought for Assam's identity and heritage.