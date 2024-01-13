Homeless man succumbs to severe cold two days after eviction in Goalpara

Guwahati, Jan 13: Following an eviction drive that took place on January 10 against illegal encroachers in the Goalpara district of Assam, an elderly man allegedly lost his life due to severe cold weather conditions on Saturday.

The deceased man has been identified as Boyat Ali, aged 55, a resident of the evicted Pancharatna NC village in Goalpara.



It may be mentioned that on January 10, at least 50 families were evicted during the eviction drive that had illegally encroached on the forest land and constructed houses and other illegal establishments.



As per sources, Boyat Ali was among the 50 families that were evicted.



