Assam

Homeguard kills self inside Morigaon SP's office

By PTI

Morigaon, Aug 21: A homeguard of the Assam Police allegedly shot himself dead at the SP office in Morigaon district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened around 12.30 pm at the office of the Superintendent of Police of the district, they said.

The homeguard, identified as Rantu Medhi, allegedly shot himself dead with his .303 rifle while he was on duty, an official said.

Police said that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

PTI


