Home Secretary to Assam Govt Shiladitya Chetia dies by suicide in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 18: Shiladitya Chetia, the secretary to the home and political departments of the Government of Assam, allegedly died by suicide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, Chetia shot himself in the head with a pistol.

Police suspect that Chetia, a 2009 batch IPS officer, took his own life due to immense grief following his wife’s demise. The officer had been on leave for the past four months, presumably dealing with personal issues related to his wife’s health.

Although Chetia was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.



