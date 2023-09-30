85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Home guards at Assam's Manas National Park demand salary increase

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Sept 30: Home guards assigned to secure Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve has initiated a demonstration demanding an increase in their wages.

Speaking to the press, Rajen Choudhury, Field Director of Manas Park, disclosed, "Previously, home guards received a daily wage of Rs 200. However, in October of the previous year, the state government raised their daily pay to Rs 700. Unfortunately, due to a lack of budget allocation, the monthly compensation for these home guards has been pending since October."

The director indicated that budget approval was granted just a week ago, and the necessary administrative processes for disbursing the salary payments are currently in progress.

