Holy dip draws lakhs to Brahmaputra ghats in Dhubri for Ashokastami puja

Dhubri, April 5: In a spectacular confluence of faith and festivity, the historic town of Dhubri came alive on Saturday as lakhs of devotees gathered on the sacred banks of the Brahmaputra to mark the auspicious occasion of Ashokastami Puja.

Pilgrims from across the state, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and beyond poured into the town, transforming it into a vibrant spiritual epicentre.

The air rang with devotional chants, hymns, and the age-old rhythms of Vedic rituals as the faithful sought divine blessings and purification.

From the break of dawn, the ghats brimmed with devotees taking the sacred dip in the mighty Mahabahu Brahmaputra, an act believed to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit.

Many had arrived as early as Friday evening, occupying temple courtyards, school grounds, and community spaces, braving the dense crowds to partake in the holy moment.





Adding to the grandeur of the celebration, the 15-day-long Ashokastami Mela was officially inaugurated on Friday evening at the Ashokastami Mela Field by Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath, who also serves as the president of the Dhubri Mela Committee.

In his inaugural address, Nath extended greetings for both Ashokastami and the upcoming Rongali Bihu, urging people to uphold peace and communal harmony during the festive season.

Ganesh Sen, secretary of the Mela Committee, presented the annual financial report and highlighted the committee’s philanthropic efforts, including support for educational and welfare initiatives across Dhubri.

The inaugural function also saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board, who lauded the collective spirit and cultural pride evident throughout the festival.

Ashokastami holds deep mythological significance in the Hindu tradition. According to legend, it was on this very day that Lord Parashuram, burdened by the sin of matricide, took a purifying dip in the Brahmaputra.

In reverence to this belief, worshippers performed solemn rituals such as pind daan, hair donation, and offerings for the peace of departed ancestors, all carried out with devotion on the river’s banks.