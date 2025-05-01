Assam’s expanding holiday list sparks debate over fairness

The state’s public holiday calendar is becoming increasingly crowded with each passing year. In addition to the regular roster, this year, several new commemorations have been added — Matak Raja Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Divas (May 24), Wangala Festival (November 7), Bir Raghav Moran Divas (November 19), and a half-holiday on Muharram (July 17).

On paper, this expansion signals cultural inclusivity — a nod to Assam’s rich and diverse social fabric. But not everyone benefits equally from this growing list.

While government employees enjoy more time off to celebrate, rest, and reconnect with themselves, workers in essential services and the private sector are often left out.

Cultural recognition or political appeasement?

Of all things, the growing number of holidays has sparked fresh debate over the government’s intent behind introducing them. Are these holidays truly meant to reflect Assam’s social diversity, or are they driven by political motives?









A file image of the Guwahati regional office of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) (Photo: @epfoguwahati/ X)

Bhaskar Mahanta, Assistant Publicity Officer with the Government of Assam, acknowledges that while the intent may appear cultural, such decisions are often shaped by pressure from specific communities. “More than rules, it seems holidays are granted to cater to community demands,” he observes.

He offers a telling example, “Magh Bihu Uruka, a festival widely celebrated across the state, is classified only as a restricted holiday. This is unfair to the Assamese community, especially when many government employees have to travel 10 to 12 hours to reach their hometowns.”

Some argue that given Assam’s diverse social fabric — home to myriad communities, tribes, sects, religions, and faiths — it is only appropriate to honour their traditions and cultural values. It is in this spirit, they say, that the new dates have been added to the state holiday list.

Former government official Anurag Chakravarty (name changed on request) offers a more structural take on how the holiday system is shaped — and who truly benefits from it.

“As elected representatives, the government is compelled to announce holidays across communities to keep everyone appeased. Skipping them invites backlash. But while this pleases the public, it also slows down work. Senior officials are often on call even during holidays, while only lower-level staff get complete days off,” he explains.

A calendar that doesn’t work for all

For those in essential services, public holidays often come and go with no respite. Doctors, police personnel, fire and emergency staff, and others find themselves manning stations while the rest of the state enjoys a day off. Dr. Srihari Sarma (name changed on request), a senior doctor at a government hospital, puts it plainly.

“On most occasions, we miss out on important events. Almost every time there’s a festival or public holiday, we’re on duty — it depends on the number of doctors available.”









Doctors on duty conducting a medical camp (Photo: @airnews_ghy / X)

They lament that when concerns are raised, they’re often ignored. “We’ve raised concerns before, but they’re hardly responded to. So, mostly we don’t bother anymore,” he adds, highlighting a broader culture of apathy.

Echoing Dr Sarma’s sentiment, a police officer admits that festivals are when they most regret their profession.

"We get 12 casual leaves, no financial benefit for the duty we do on the holidays during festivals. We have accepted that we would never get holidays — we miss out on most festivals and occasions, and mostly our family misses us on those days," says a police professional, requesting anonymity.

Despite this, he remains grounded in the reality of his profession. “We don’t expect holidays since we’re in emergency services, but fair compensation for working on festivals is the least we ask.”

The private sector’s silent struggle

While government employees benefit from an expanding holiday calendar, private sector staff is often left out — with fewer holidays, limited flexibility, and minimal institutional empathy. Gargi Bhattacharjee Bharadwaz, who works at a private organisation in Guwahati, highlights the disparity.

“No, we don’t get the same number of holidays as government employees — most of them don’t apply to us,” she says.

Even for major festivals like Bihu, Durga Puja, or Christmas, time off isn’t guaranteed. “We get only a few restricted holidays. Publicly recognised ones like Christmas and Eid often aren’t available to us.”

Celebrating with family during festivals becomes difficult. “We usually have to use casual leave for personal occasions, and there’s pressure to work even during cultural or religious events,” she adds.

For Bharadwaz, Christmas is one festival she particularly misses. “It’s the one holiday I really wish I could take off — but I usually can’t.”









Additional holidays in the state government holiday list 2025

Chakravarty also highlights disparities within the private sector, particularly in industrial settings.

“In factories, it's often just the office staff that gets national holidays. Labourers are sometimes made to work on those very days — unaware of their rights and afraid of losing wages. The government can’t dictate holiday policies in private setups, except perhaps appeal for observance of national holidays,” he adds.

Erratic comp-off mechanism

The issue doesn’t end there. There’s also no standard system for compensatory leave or additional pay. “We don’t get any compensatory leave for working on holidays,” says Dr Sarma.

“Holiday policies should consider essential services more fairly, but we’re mostly understaffed, so that’s rarely possible,” he adds. The inequity is even more pronounced on universally observed holidays.

“Yes, I had to work on Labour Day — May 1st. It was disappointing. Seeing government offices shut while we’re still working really affects morale,” he says.

While some companies offer compensatory leave, the policy is inconsistent. “Sometimes we get it, but most of the time, we’re expected to manage without it,” says Gargi.

Rethinking the holiday structure

With the conversation increasingly shifting toward inclusion, it's time to rethink what inclusivity truly means in policy terms. Dr Sarma suggests a more flexible and practical approach. “I do wish cultural or religious holidays could be optional for professionals like us. At the very least, we should receive compensatory pay and better staff support in emergency departments,” he says.









Children fishing in a lake

Gargi also believes that structural changes are long overdue. “Yes, I would support a holiday system that treats private workers more fairly.”

While she doesn’t hold a strong opinion on whether certain sections of society are favoured in the state’s holiday list, she’s clear on one point, “We deserve equal treatment — especially when it comes to time off during important occasions.”

Mahanta echoes the sentiment. “Holidays should be approached holistically. Private employees definitely get an unfair deal when it comes to holidays. Taking time off does improve productivity. After slogging for weeks or months, a break helps us recharge.”

But that sense of balance — the chance to rest and reset — is often missing for those in essential services or private roles. Gargi admits she sometimes feels left out. “Absolutely, private employees and those working in essential services are overlooked in Assam’s growing holiday list,” she says.

As Assam’s holiday calendar continues to expand, it raises an uncomfortable but necessary question - who truly gets to rest?

While public sector employees often benefit from generous time off, those in essential services and private sectors — the quiet backbone of society — remain burdened by long hours, minimal flexibility, and inconsistent compensation.

If the state hopes to champion equity in celebration, it must first ensure fairness in rest.