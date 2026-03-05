Holi turns tragic in Hajo as three youths drown in Puthimari river

Nalbari, Mar 5: A Holi celebration turned tragic in Assam’s Kamrup district after three youths drowned in the Puthimari River near Nayanpur in the temple town of Hajo on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as Jay Prakash Kalita (28) of Nayanpur, Vishal Das (23) of Pakhamela, and Sandeep Kalita (22) of Shantipur.

According to reports, seven friends had gathered near the riverbank at Nayanpur under the Hajo revenue circle to celebrate Holi with a feast. After finishing their cooking during the day, three of them entered the river to take a bath.

However, shortly after stepping into the water, the trio went missing, triggering panic among their friends and local residents.

The remaining four alerted authorities and nearby villagers, following which a search operation was launched in the river.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to carry out the search. Later in the night, the bodies of the three youths were recovered from the river.

“On the occasion of Holi, seven friends had organised a feast near the Nayanpur riverbank. Three of them entered the water and soon went missing. The others informed the authorities and local residents, after which rescue operations began. It is sad that such a tragic incident has happened on an auspicious day,” a local resident said.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, turning what was meant to be a day of celebration into one of mourning for families and residents in the temple town.