Hojai's Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya gets Rs 57.34-Cr Jagdish Chandra Bose campus

Hojai, Sept 2: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, inaugurated the newly built Rs 57.34-crore campus of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya in Hojai, named after scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose, while announcing major initiatives to strengthen the state’s scientific and industrial landscape.

As a part of the launch, Sarma also announced the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) centre at the university and introduced diploma and certification courses in Bio-informatics & Artificial Intelligence.

To further strengthen connectivity, he committed an additional Rs 50 crore investment for the development of the university and link the campus directly with the National Highway.

Emphasising the role of education in building the state’s future, the Chief Minister said the university has the potential to nurture a future driven by strong scientific temper and consciousness.

“A few decades ago, India was at the heart of software development and techno-parks. Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning have become the new engines of growth and innovation worldwide,” Sarma noted.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over low student enrollment in Assam’s growing network of science institutions, warning that it could affect the state’s employment scenario.

Earlier on September 1, the government approved over 200 additional seats in medical colleges across Guwahati, Silchar, and Dibrugarh to address this gap.

Reiterating his vision, Sarma said, “Assam is turning into an educational and manufacturing hub.”

He pointed out the massive demand for skilled manpower in upcoming projects – the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad alone requires 30,000 workers, while the 3,200 MW thermal power plant requires 10,000 employees.

The Chief Minister urged teachers, parents, and students to focus on “qualitative knowledge rather than quantitative achievements” to meet these challenges.