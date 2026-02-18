Hojai residents accuse Excise of inaction as illicit liquor shops spread

Hojai, Feb 18: A wave of public anger is rising across Hojai district as residents accuse the Excise department of turning a blind eye, while illegal liquor outlets continue to operate openly in town areas, market places, highways, and even in sensitive zones.

For the past several years, citizens claim, illegal wine shops have grown steadily in number across the district. Residents allege that illegal liquor outlets have been opened near educational institutions, government offices, and densely populated residential areas, raising serious questions about the effectiveness and intent of the Excise department.

Many locals argue that such activities cannot continue on a large scale without administrative negligence. They allege that the authorities have either failed to conduct proper inspections or has deliberately ignored the ground realities. “If illegal wine shops are running openly near public places, it clearly shows that the authorities have closed their eyes,” said a concerned resident.

Residents and transport workers allege that illegal liquor outlets operating along the National Highway-27 have become a major cause for drunk driving incidents.

Several road accidents have been reportedly linked to alcohol consumption, particularly during evening and night hours. Drivers and commuters say that the easy availability of liquor near highway stretches encourages reckless behaviour.

“You can see people drinking near these shops and then driving without any fear,” said a transport worker who regularly travels through the district. Locals argue that if strict law enforcement was carried out, many of these accidents could have been prevented.

In Lumding, the allegations are even more serious. Residents claim that illegal liquor is being sold freely in both railway-controlled zones and other areas, creating an environment of lawlessness.

The presence of the illicit liquor shops near railway establishments has raised concerns about passenger safety and public order. Locals say the problem is visible to everyone, yet no concrete action has been taken.

Parents and teachers across the district have also voiced their concerns about the presence of liquor outlets near schools and colleges.

They fear that the easy availability of alcohol in such areas is damaging to the social environment and exposing young students to harmful influences. Many believe that the Excise department has failed in its basic responsibility to protect sensitive zones.

Residents further allege that areas surrounding illegal wine shops have witnessed an increase in petty crimes, late-night quarrels, and public disturbances. Shopkeepers in several parts of the district claim that drunken altercations have become more common, especially after sunset.

“There is always noise, fights, and disorder near these illegal outlets,” said a local trader. “The authorities know everything, but they remain silent.”

Local social activists have also criticised what they describe as ‘selective action by the authorities’. They allege that occasional raids are conducted only for show, while the majority of illegal outlets continue to function as usual.

According to them, the absence of consistent enforcement has sent a message that illegal liquor businesses can operate without consequences.

Women and elderly residents in particular say they feel unsafe walking through certain areas after dark. “Earlier, the environment was peaceful,” said a resident. “Now, due to these illegal wine shops, the atmosphere has completely changed.”

Public across the district are demanding immediate accountability from the authorities. Residents are calling for a district-wide crackdown on illegal wine shops, particularly in sensitive zones such as near educational institutions, government offices, highways, and railway areas.

Social organisations have urged the authorities to conduct surprise inspections, seal illegal outlets, and take strict legal action against those involved in the trade. They have also demanded disciplinary action against officials who are accused of ignoring the problem.

Transport workers have called for stricter monitoring along highway stretches to prevent drunk driving incidents.

Locals have warned that if immediate action is not taken, the situation could only worsen. They believe that the unchecked illegal liquor trade poses a serious threat not only to road safety but also to the social and moral fabric of the district.