Hojai pharmacies halt syringe sales without prescription, patients raise alarm

Hojai, Feb 21: A new restriction on the sale of syringes in Hojai district has triggered concern among residents, patients, and healthcare observers, raising questions about access to essential medical supplies and the need for clear public health communication.

According to several local pharmacies, they have received verbal instructions from the drug inspector directing them not to sell syringes without a valid medical prescription.

Pharmacy operators state that compliance with regulatory guidance is mandatory, and therefore they are refusing to provide syringes to customers who cannot produce a current prescription at the time of purchase.

However, members of the public have expressed serious concern regarding the practical consequences of this restriction.

Many patients who require regular injections – particularly individuals managing chronic conditions such as diabetes – depend on continuous access to sterile syringes for insulin administration.

Residents report that some patients do not always possess an updated prescription, especially in rural or economically backward areas where frequent medical consultations may not be feasible.

In such situations, pharmacies across Hojai district are reportedly declining to provide syringes even when the need is medically evident. This has created anxiety among patients who fear interruption of essential treatment.

Local citizens have also raised transparency concerns.

Residents state that when they request to see written instructions or official notification from the drug inspector, pharmacies are often unable to produce formal documentation at that moment.

This lack of visible written guidance has led to confusion and mistrust among community members.

Pharmacy representatives explain that strict control over syringe distribution is intended to prevent misuse.

According to their understanding, authorities are attempting to reduce the availability of injectable equipment that could be used for drug abuse.

They maintain that selling syringes without prescription may be considered unlawful under regulatory interpretation.

However, public opinion presents a contrasting viewpoint. Community members argue that restricting access to sterile syringes may unintentionally create a greater public health risk.

Residents point out that individuals who inject drugs may resort to sharing a single syringe among multiple users if sterile equipment becomes difficult to obtain.

Medical science has long established that sharing contaminated needles is a major route for transmission of blood-borne infections, including HIV.

Health observers emphasise that prevention of infectious diseases requires a balanced strategy that considers both regulatory control and harm reduction.

Ensuring availability of sterile injection equipment, alongside awareness programmes and rehabilitation support, is widely recognised as an important public health approach.

Citizens are urging upon the authorities to provide clear written guidelines regarding syringe sale policies.