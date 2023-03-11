84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Hojai: Heroin weighing 12.5 gms seized in Lumding, 1 arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Hojai: Heroin weighing 12.5 gms seized in Lumding, 1 arrested
X

Guwahati, March 11: In an anti drugs operation conducted at Lumding, Hojai, one person was arrested for possession of suspected heroin on Friday.

Around 12.5 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from him. The arrested person has been identified as Babul Paul, a resident of Sadhukuti.

A case has been registered against Paul and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.





The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Hojai: Heroin weighing 12.5 gms seized in Lumding, 1 arrested

Guwahati, March 11: In an anti drugs operation conducted at Lumding, Hojai, one person was arrested for possession of suspected heroin on Friday.

Around 12.5 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from him. The arrested person has been identified as Babul Paul, a resident of Sadhukuti.

A case has been registered against Paul and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.





The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X