Hojai: Heroin weighing 12.5 gms seized in Lumding, 1 arrested

Guwahati, March 11: In an anti drugs operation conducted at Lumding, Hojai, one person was arrested for possession of suspected heroin on Friday.
Around 12.5 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from him. The arrested person has been identified as Babul Paul, a resident of Sadhukuti.
A case has been registered against Paul and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
