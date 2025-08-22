HIV cases surge among Assam's youth, Jorhat Medical College reports over 2,100 infections

Jorhat, Aug 22: The number of people infected with HIV/AIDS is rising at an alarming rate across Assam, sparking widespread concern among health experts and the public.

In Jorhat Medical College alone, 2,103 people has tested HIV-positive so far, with more than 200 new cases reported since January this year. Alarmingly, most of the infections have been linked to drug use.

What has unsettled both health experts and the public is that the younger generation, including school and college students, are increasingly being affected.

“HIV/AIDS can occur due to four primary reasons — unprotected sex, use of infected syringes, blood transfusion, and transmission from mother to child. But we are now witnessing a rapid spread of the infection through drugs. Most of those suffering are young people,” said Dr. Mirand Dutta, Medical Officer at the ART Centre of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Known as an educational hub, Jorhat has been shaken by the sudden rise in HIV cases. Infections are also being reported from neighbouring districts such as Sivasagar, Majuli, Golaghat, and areas bordering Nagaland.

“We receive a large number of HIV-positive cases, including many students Patients also come from Sivasagar, Majuli, Golaghat, and even the Nagaland border areas,” Dr. Dutta said.

The doctor further revealed that HIV cases among students and prison inmates are rising at a worrying pace. In response, the district health department has intensified awareness drives, conducting sessions in both schools and jails.

“To prevent the spread of the disease, we conduct awareness camps in schools and colleges regularly. In addition, every fourth Saturday, we organise awareness programmes in prisons,” added Dr. Dutta.

The alarming rise in HIV cases has once again highlighted Assam's deepening drug menace and its devastating impact on the younger generation.