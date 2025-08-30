HIV cases spike in Gohpur: 52 infected, 9 dead; health dept rolls out awareness drive

Gohpur, August 30: The health department has sounded an alarm after a sharp spike in HIV cases in Gohpur, where the number of positive patients has risen to 52 this year, with 9 deaths already reported.

The situation marks a drastic increase compared to 2024, when only five cases were registered in the area.

All infected patients are currently undergoing medical treatment along with counseling support, while the health department has simultaneously rolled out a series of awareness campaigns across villages to control further spread.

So far, awareness programmes have been completed in nine villages, with plans to gradually extend the drive to every village in Gohpur.

Gohpur Health Officer Niku Moni Mahanta stressed the importance of awareness and testing.

“We can only report the cases that are tested here in Gohpur. Some patients may have been tested in Biswanath Chariali and other areas, so the actual numbers could be higher,” Mahanta said.

She added that lack of awareness and modern lifestyle choices are contributing to the rise in infections.

“There are only four ways HIV can spread - through unsafe physical contact, contaminated blood, non-sterilised syringes, and mother-to-child transmission. There is no other route. People must understand this if they want to protect themselves,” she explained.

Highlighting the department’s efforts, Mahanta said a 60-day intensive campaign across 14 districts is currently underway.

“In Gohpur, we have already covered nine villages, and the campaign will continue until October 12. We are also visiting sub-centers to spread awareness. HIV doesn’t show immediate symptoms, it is a virus that silently weakens the immune system. That’s why testing is crucial if someone suspects infection,” she said.

The health department has urged the public to come forward for HIV testing and participate in awareness programmes, emphasising that early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes.