Historic Rangamati bridge crumbling in Atul Bora’s turf, locals sound alarm

Dergaon, April 5: A crumbling piece of history in Rangamati, Dergaon, is on the verge of complete collapse and with it, the daily lives of hundreds are hanging in the balance. A bridge constructed during the British era over the Daria river now survives only by the support of roots and branches from surrounding trees.

Despite numerous appeals from local residents, the bridge remains in a dilapidated condition, posing serious risk to thousands of daily commuters, especially tea garden workers and farmers.

Located in the constituency of Agriculture Minister and local MLA Atul Bora, the bridge once stood as a proud symbol of colonial-era engineering. Today, it has become a nightmare for those who rely on it daily. Of the six iron pillars that once supported the structure, most are now corroded or broken, leaving the central span swaying dangerously.

The bridge connects the historically significant Danhabba Thana on one side with a village populated largely by tea garden workers on the other. With the arrival of the monsoon season, the situation turns from concerning to critical.





The rods supporting the bridge

Local farmers and residents are anxious that the bridge might be washed away by the swelling Daria river during monsoons, cutting off vital access to their homes and workplaces.

Repeated requests to the authorities, including Minister Atul Bora, have reportedly fallen on deaf ears. The Tea Tribes Students' Union, which has been actively voicing the concerns of the affected residents, condemned the administration’s apathy.

"This is an age-old bridge, but the present situation is disastrous. Every day, over a thousand tea workers cross it, risking their lives. During the monsoon, the danger multiplies. We’ve informed agriculture minister Atul Bora several times, but neither help nor acknowledgment has come. Our people are in distress," said an office bearer of the Tea Tribes Students' Union.

Local residents fear that if immediate intervention isn’t taken by the PWD or the district administration, the bridge could collapse completely. This would potentially result in loss of life and economic hardship for the surrounding villages.

The bridge, once a colonial relic, now stands as a stark symbol of alleged governmental negligence.