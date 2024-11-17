Historic Howly Raas Utsav begins, blending tradition with modern flair

Barpeta, Nov 17: The 97th Howly Raas Festival began in spectacular fashion in Barpeta from November 15.

The festival, which is a cornerstone of Howly’s cultural calendar, was inaugurated by Bhaskarjyoti Goswami, the Satradhikar of Damodardeva Satra, in a grand ceremony attended by hundreds of devotees and visitors.

The day’s proceedings included a cultural procession that showcased mythological characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, bringing the town’s streets alive with pageantry and excitement.

Led by Hemen Das, president of the Rash Festival Celebration Committee, the procession weaved its way through the heart of Howly, drawing attention from residents and tourists alike.

The Howly Raas Festival, which spans 15 days, has transformed the town into a buzzing hub of celebration. This year’s event has been elevated with modern attractions, including dazzling laser shows and holographic displays, which have been added to enhance the visitor experience.

However, the true charm of the festival remains in its traditional clay idol exhibitions, which are the highlight of the event. More than 400 meticulously crafted clay idols have been installed throughout the festival grounds, showcasing intricate artistry that has been months in the making.

Howly, known for its Raas festivities, has seen the entire town come alive with energy. The Raas Mahotsav, as it is locally known, attracts visitors not only from Barpeta district but also from neighbouring areas and even West Bengal.

Its unique blend of traditional culture and modern entertainment continues to draw large crowds, solidifying the festival’s reputation as a key cultural event in the region.

This year’s festival, while celebrating the rich history of the event, also signals a new chapter with its introduction of cutting-edge technology, ensuring that Howly Raas remains a prominent celebration that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity.