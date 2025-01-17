Historic Dimasa Heritage Museum and Research Center opens in Maibang

Haflong, Jan 17: The chief executive member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, ceremonially inaugurated the Dimasa Heritage Museum cum Dishru Research Centre at Kashmaipur near Maibang on Wednesday.

The historic event was graced by the chairman of DHAC, Mohet Hojai, RSS central committee member and 'prabhari' of the Northeast Ullas Kulkarni, and Dinesh Tiwari, organising secretary of VHP's Uttar Purbanchal Kshetra, along with EMS, MACs, Dima Hasao BJP president Dhriti Thaosen, and other dignitaries.

This was followed by lighting of ceremonial lamps by all the guests and dignitaries and a public meeting near the museum.

Mohet Hojai, in his speech, explained the importance of the Dimasa Heritage Museum cum Dishru Research Centre at Kashmaipur and asserted that the rich culture and tradition of the Dimasas need no introduction. He also dwelt at length on the history of the Dimasas.

This was flowed by the felicitation of prominent citizens of Dima Hasao.

The event also marked the release of two books - Alongkho Ha Dongba Khe Wainsohi written by Mohet Hojai and a biography of Debolal Gorlosa written by Prof Vandana Thaosen.

Addressing the huge gathering, CEM Gorlosa said that the occasion marked a historic day for the people of Dima Hasao, a day that will forever be remembered as a red-letter day in the history of the community. This museum is a tribute to the glorious heritage of the Dimasa community, showcasing its rich history, vibrant culture, and timeless traditions for generations to come, he added.

Gorlosa further said that the museum and research centre will not only pre- serve the rich legacy of the Dimasa community but also serve as a hub for learning, research, and cultural exchange, ensuring that the community's traditions continue to inspire future generations.

He also declared that another museum will be established near Jatinga for all the tribal people living in Dima Hasao,

Earlier, EM Monjit Nading welcomed the esteemed guests and dignitaries to the inaugural ceremony of the museum cum research centre.