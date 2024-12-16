Historic British-era anchor unearthed in Dhubri's Majerchar River

Dhubri, Dec 16: In a fascinating turn of events, a stockless bower anchor, also known as hull anchor, has surfaced in the Majerchar river block village. As the water level of the Brahmaputra receded on Sunday afternoon, locals stumbled upon the iconic anchor, igniting renewed interest in Dhubri's rich maritime history.

The anchor, believed to have be- longed to a British-era vessel, possibly an Armenian ship, first came to light when the local boys accidentally unearthed it during a swim in the river. At the time, experts identified it as a hull anchor- a type of stockless bower anchor widely used by the British Navy in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The anchor's design and placement indicate its role in mooring large ships that once navigated the mighty Brahmaputra, a crucial waterway during the colonial times. This discovery had already opened up possibilities of uncovering buried shipwrecks in the area, with archaeological experts suggesting potential excavation sites nearby.

The anchor's reappearance has sparked excitement among the locals and historians alike. "This anchor is not just an object; it's a link to our past, to the time when Dhubri was a major river port," remarked a visitor present at the scene.

Experts emphasize that further investigation and excavation could unveil more artifacts from the riverbed, providing deeper insights into the colonial and pre-colonial navigational activities in the region.

The stockless bow anchor's re- emergence serves as a powerful reminder of Dhubri's historic significance as a gateway to Assam and its vibrant maritime legacy. For now, the locals have carefully secured the anchor, hoping it will spark official efforts to preserve and explore this treasure trove of history.