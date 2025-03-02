Hindus’ real adversaries are Leftists, liberals—not Muslims: CM Sarma in Kolkata

Guwahati, Mar. 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, lashed out at Leftists and liberals, claiming they, and not Muslims, are the real adversaries of Hindus.

Speaking at the Vivekananda Sewa Samman 2025 in Kolkata, Sarma accused them of playing a key role in weakening the Hindu community.

“In my opinion, the adversaries of Hindus are not Muslims, but the Leftists and the Liberals. The weakening of Hindus in Bengal is a crisis that Mamata Banerjee has inherited. However, this crisis was created by the Left and Liberals. Today, they are getting a taste of their own medicine. They have our sympathies,” Sarma said.

Sarma further stressed that if the coming generations remain Hindu, the future of the country will be secure.

“If people in the country become Hindus, all Muslims and Christians will be safe because Hindus are not aggressive. But if Hindus are weakened, the rest will suffer as well,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the need to uphold the "Hindu way of life" to prevent the emergence of Leftist and liberal ideologies in the future.

Linking the identity of Hindus with India's origins, Sarma said, "Bharat and Hindu are one word. Our civilization is 5,000 years old. The country did not come into existence in 1947—the Constitution draws its values from our ancient heritage."

He added that secularism was deeply rooted in India’s traditions long before it was enshrined in the Constitution.

“Following Partition, one country was dominated by Muslims and the other by Hindus. Only the Hindus had the courage to call their country secular. Nobody needs to teach us secularism. If we wanted, we could have called ourselves a Hindu republic in the Constituent Assembly. But we chose to be secular, not because the British taught us, but because our scriptures and saints did,” Sarma said.