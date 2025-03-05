Hindi must go beyond Central offices & reach state governments, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for the widespread use of Hindi in state government offices across India, highlighting the need for the language to move beyond the central government offices.

Speaking at the Regional Official Language Conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, Sarma highlighted the importance of making Hindi a language accessible to all, especially for people in regions where the language isn't widely spoken.

“Hindi must not be confined to central government offices. It must also be utilised in state government offices with the help of technology,” Sarma said, urging the Department of Official Language to focus on its widespread usage.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that Hindi used in offices should be simple and easy to understand, enabling even those with limited knowledge of the language to use it effectively.

“The Hindi language used for official purposes should not be too technical so that even people like myself, who are not fluent in Hindi, can use it. Only then will Hindi truly become a language of the people,” he added.

Sarma also pointed out that historically, a lack of proficiency in the language had limited job opportunities in North India.

"Earlier, our youth did not get opportunities in private companies due to the lack of Hindi knowledge, but now, with the increased popularity of Hindi, more opportunities have emerged," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that Hindi must remain inclusive and reflect regional influences, in line with the vision of the Constitution’s framers.

"Hindi should be a language of everyone, not just a select few. To ensure this, we must develop it further," Sarma stated.

He lauded Hindi for its role in fostering national unity and cultural integration, stating, "Hindi is crucial for India's unity, integrity, and cultural unification. We must ensure that Hindi reaches all corners of the country."

The Department of Official Language, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for the promotion and development of Hindi across the nation.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lok Sabha MP from Assam Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, among other prominent figures.